IATA: Air travel growth returns in Feb-2018, but fare stimulation likely to be tempered by costs

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac reported (05-Apr-2018) air travel returned to stronger demand growth in Feb-2018 following a temporary slowdown in Jan-2018. Mr de Juniac stated demand is being supported by a "robust economic backdrop and solid business confidence". He warned that increases in fuel prices, as well as labour costs in some countries, will likely temper the amount of traffic stimulation from lower airfares for 2018. [more - original PR]