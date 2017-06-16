IATA: Kenya could benefit more from aviation through policies to ensure a competitive environment

IATA reported (15-Jun-2017) the air transport sector in Kenya supports 620,000 jobs, including tourism related employment, and contributes USD3.2 billion or 5.1% of GDP, according to a study by Oxford Economics. Aviation in Kenya facilitates more than USD10 billion in exports, USD4.4 billion in foreign direct investment and around USD800,000 in inbound leisure and business tourism. According to a World Economic Forum survey of executives, Kenya's transport infrastructure quality is rated sixth out of 37 countries in Africa and 78th globally. Kenya is ranked 10th out of 37 African countries for visa openness and 31st for air transport cost competitiveness, based on air ticket taxes, airport charges and VAT. IATA regional VP for the Middle East and Africa Muhammad Ali Albakri said "by adopting policies that ensure a competitive operating environment for the airlines, Kenya could reap even greater dividends from aviation" and added: "While Kenya's air transport infrastructure ranks highly among African states, it is important that heavy fees, taxes and charges do not hold aviation back. We are very encouraged by the news that the Kenya Airports Authority has embarked on a study to review Airport charges downwards". [more - original PR]