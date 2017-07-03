Low fuel prices, improving yield and load factor should support cargo financial performance: IATA

IATA reported (30-Jun-2017) the trade backdrop and conditions for airfreight demand improved since mid 2016 and load factor recently recovered to its pre-2015 level. The turnaround in supply and demand conditions helped underpin a recovery in airfreight yields (including fuel and other surcharges), which increased 4.5% in seasonally adjusted terms since bottoming out in mid 2016. With fuel costs currently down around 10% year-on-year, rising freight yields and recovering load factor should support cargo financial performance. IATA noted "customers are still getting a good deal with air freight" as the cost of shipping 1kg by air is nearly 40% lower, adjusted for inflation, than the recent peak in mid 2011. [more - original PR]