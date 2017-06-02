IATA: Airfreight growth remains above five year average in Apr-2017, 7.5% growth expected for 2017

IATA reported (01-Jun-2017) global FTKs grew 8.5% year-on-year in Apr-2017, down from 13.4% growth in Mar-2017 but remaining above the average annual rate of 3.5% over the last five years. All regions except Latin America recorded growth in demand. Airlines in Asia Pacific and Europe accounted for more than 70% of growth. IATA said business confidence indicators remain upbeat, suggesting FTK growth will remain robust for the rest of 2Q2017, but there are signs the cyclical growth peak for air cargo has passed, particularly given the inventory-to-sales ratio stopped falling at the end of 2016. For the full year 2017, IATA said "air freight is headed for a healthy growth rate of 7.5%, supported by strong pharmaceuticals and e-commerce". IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac commented: "Growth rates... are still much more robust than anything we have seen in the last six years. That's good news, but it should not be taken as a message that all is well in air cargo. The industry's antiquated processes need modernisation." IATA noted the following regional details:

Africa: Recorded the largest regional demand growth at 26%. Demand was boosted by very strong growth on trade lanes to and from Asia, which increased nearly 55% for the year to date. Load factor remains challenged and was the lowest of all regions;

Asia Pacific: Volume growth of 8.4% reflects the strength of exporters' order books across the region. Seasonally adjusted volumes recently surpassed levels reached in the 2010 bounce-back following the global financial crisis;

Europe: Volume growth slowed slightly compared to Mar-2017, but remained well above the five year average. International volumes increased 13.1%. The weakness of the Euro continues to boost performance of the freight market, which benefitted from strong export orders in recent months;

Latin America: Recovery in seasonally adjusted volumes stalled, with Apr-2017 demand approaching a seven year low. Demand is now 14% lower than the peak in 2014. Carriers have adjusted capacity, limiting the negative impact on load factor;

Middle East: Growth slowed sharply from 16.3% in Mar-2017 to 3.1% in Apr-2017. The drop appears to be related to volatile monthly developments in 2016. International volumes increased 8% for the year to Apr-2017, slower than the five year average of 11%. Seasonally adjusted volumes maintained an upward trend. Middle East-Europe demand remains strong, but traffic to Asia weakened;

North America: Seasonally adjusted volumes jumped in Apr-2017, but it is too soon to tell if this will continue. The strength of the US dollar continues to boost the inbound freight market but is keeping the export market under pressure. [more - original PR]