IATA: E-commerce a 'future growth driver for the air cargo industry'

IATA, it its air cargo serving e-commerce white paper, stated (Sep-2017) the global value of e-commerce sales is projected to reach USD3.5 trillion in 2019, despite online retail being "relatively immature", accounting for just 8.7% of total retail sales. E-commerce is a "future growth driver for the air cargo industry", as it drives demand for parcel delivery services, leading the air cargo industry's parcel handling volume to more than double since 2007. Going forward, IATA stated "air cargo carriers to have to adapt" to what online consumers and retailers want and "offer products and services that serve their e- commerce customers", including end-to-end tracking, instant notifications, faster delivery, expedited customs clearance and customised final mile delivery.