IATA: Air cargo sector 'slowing but still in good shape'

IATA, via its 4Q2018 'Cargo Chartbook', reported (13-Dec-2018) the air cargo business is "slowing but still in good shape". FTK growth dropped to 2.8% year-on-year for the three months ended Oct-2018. IATA stated that while seasonally adjusted FTKs continue to rise, the growth rate still lags behind that seen during most of 2017. The association said the moderation is consistent with slowdowns in FTK growth seen at the end of the global inventory restocking cycles in the past. IATA also noted trade war tensions between the US and China continue to weaken wider momentum in world trade. Cargo yields grew at a "solid pace" in 3Q2018, despite a decrease in load factor. Oil prices were "substantially" lower in Oct-2018, ending a long term upward trend. [more - original PR]