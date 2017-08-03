IATA: Airfreight records strongest first half growth since 2010 in 1H2017

IATA reported (02-Aug-2017) global FTKs increased 10.4% year-on-year in 1H2017, the strongest first half performance since air cargo's rebound from the global financial crisis in 2010 and nearly triple the average industry growth rate of 3.9% over the last five years. All regions experienced positive freight growth and carriers in Asia Pacific and Europe accounted for two thirds of the increase in demand. AFTKs increased 3.6% and demand growth continues to outstrip capacity growth, which is positive for yields. The sustained growth of airfreight demand is consistent with improvement in global trade as new global export orders remain close to a six year high. IATA said there are signs that the cyclical growth period may have peaked, noting the global inventory to sales ratio has stopped falling. The association stated the outlook for airfreight is optimistic with demand expected to grow 8% in 3Q2017. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said: "Air cargo is flying high on the back of a stronger global economy. Demand is growing at a faster pace than at any time since the Global Financial Crisis. That's great news after many years of stagnation. And, even more importantly, the industry is taking advantage of this momentum to accelerate much-needed process modernization and improve the value it provides to its many customers". The association noted the following regional details for Jun-2017 and 1H2017:

Africa: Recorded the fastest demand growth of all regions in Jun-2017 and 1H2017. Demand was boosted by very strong growth on trade lanes to and from Asia, which increased nearly 60% in the first five months of 2017. Seasonally adjusted growth levelled off in recent months, but is set to remain in double digits for the rest of 2017;

Asia Pacific: Seasonally adjusted volumes are now 4% above the level reached in 2010. Demand growth was strongest, at between 13% and 15%, on international routes within Asia and between Asia and Europe;

Europe: The ongoing weakness of the euro is boosting the performance of the European freight market, which continues to benefit from strong export orders;

Latin America: Demand growth of 9.8% in Jun-2017 was the fastest since Nov-2010. Seasonally adjusted international volumes remain 10% lower than the peak in 2014. The region remains affected by weak economic and political conditions, particularly in Brazil ;

; Middle East: Demand growth of 7.6% in 1H2017 was well below the average rate of 10.8% p/a over the last five years. The slowdown was mainly due to strong competition from carriers in other regions, particularly in the Asia-Europe market. Demand continued to trend upwards at around 10% in annualised terms since early 2017. The region's share of total international freight fell for the first time in 17 years in 1H2017;

North America: Seasonally adjusted international volumes remain very strong, increasing more than 30% in 2Q2017. The strength of the US dollar continues to boost the inbound freight market but is keeping the export market under pressure. [more - original PR]