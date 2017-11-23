African Development Bank and IATA sign MoU to support African aviation

African Development Bank and IATA signed (22-Nov-2017) a MoU to establish a framework for collaboration to boost the aviation sector in Africa. The parties committed to creating and implementing programmes and projects, including technical cooperation and capacity building. Priority areas will include improving connectivity, safety and aviation infrastructure. African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina said: "Very few invest where it's difficult to travel to. That's why ease of access via air travel is strongly correlated to economic growth. We must make regional aviation markets competitive and drive down costs, raise efficiencies and improve connectivity and convenience". [more - original PR]