6-Jun-2017 9:31 AM

IATA: African carriers expect to post another collective loss in 2017

IATA released (05-Jun-2017) the following 2017 industry profitability outlook for African regional carriers:

  • Regional carriers expected to post a USD100 million net loss, matching 2016 losses;
  • Regional loss of USD1.50 per passenger;
  • Passenger demand is expected to grow by 7.5%, slightly behind expected capacity growth of 7.9%;
  • African carriers remain in the red; but without a deterioration on 2016 performance;
  • Regional carriers achieved a major milestone with zero jet hull-losses in 2016;
  • The general improvement in commodity prices is helping invigorate the continent’s economies (and offset fuel price increases). This trend, however, is unlikely to accelerate substantially;
  • The burdens of high taxes, higher-than-global-average fuel prices, competition from the Gulf and limited intra-continental liberalisation remain. [more - original PR]