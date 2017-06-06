IATA: African carriers expect to post another collective loss in 2017

IATA released (05-Jun-2017) the following 2017 industry profitability outlook for African regional carriers:

Regional carriers expected to post a USD100 million net loss, matching 2016 losses;

Regional loss of USD1.50 per passenger;

Passenger demand is expected to grow by 7.5%, slightly behind expected capacity growth of 7.9%;

African carriers remain in the red; but without a deterioration on 2016 performance;

Regional carriers achieved a major milestone with zero jet hull-losses in 2016;

The general improvement in commodity prices is helping invigorate the continent’s economies (and offset fuel price increases). This trend, however, is unlikely to accelerate substantially;

The burdens of high taxes, higher-than-global-average fuel prices, competition from the Gulf and limited intra-continental liberalisation remain. [more - original PR]