6-Jun-2017 9:31 AM
IATA: African carriers expect to post another collective loss in 2017
IATA released (05-Jun-2017) the following 2017 industry profitability outlook for African regional carriers:
- Regional carriers expected to post a USD100 million net loss, matching 2016 losses;
- Regional loss of USD1.50 per passenger;
- Passenger demand is expected to grow by 7.5%, slightly behind expected capacity growth of 7.9%;
- African carriers remain in the red; but without a deterioration on 2016 performance;
- Regional carriers achieved a major milestone with zero jet hull-losses in 2016;
- The general improvement in commodity prices is helping invigorate the continent’s economies (and offset fuel price increases). This trend, however, is unlikely to accelerate substantially;
- The burdens of high taxes, higher-than-global-average fuel prices, competition from the Gulf and limited intra-continental liberalisation remain. [more - original PR]