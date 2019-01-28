IATA: Africa pax growth 'bounced back modestly', Middle East growth slows in Nov-2018

IATA, in its Jan-2019 Africa and Middle East regional briefing, reported (25-Jan-2019) passenger volume growth for African airlines "bounced back modestly" to 2.2% year-on-year in Nov-2018. In contrast, Middle East RPK growth slowed to 2.6%, with IATA noting "ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region". The association reported mixed RPK performance across key international markets. Africa-Asia recovered from a slowdown in Oct-2018 to become the best performer in Dec-2018 with 10% growth. Africa-Europe and Middle East-Asia followed with 6.7% and 4.7% growth, respectively. Middle East-North America passenger volumes decreased, but IATA noted the result "reflects monthly data volatility than any clear shift in trend". Passenger load factor for both African and Middle East carriers "eased a little" and remained approximately 1ppt below the industry rate. [more - original PR]