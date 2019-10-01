IATA: Africa and Middle East RPK growth dips in Jul-2019 following improvement in Jun-2019
IATA, in its Sep-2019 Africa and Middle East regional briefing, reported (30-Sep-2019) regional RPK growth of 4% year-on-year for Africa and 1.3% for the Middle East in Jul-2019, with growth rates falling back towards levels observed in May-2019 following a short lived improvement in Jun-2019. IATA stated the "sharp unwind" at the regional level was evident on the majority of key international routes. Growth remains weak for the Middle East-Africa, Middle East-Asia and Middle East-North America markets, while with Africa-Europe and Middle East-Europe markets continue to outperform. African load factor decreased year-on-year but picked up compared to Jun-2019, while Middle East airlines achieved "robust" load factor in Jul-2019. [more - original PR]