Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Oct-2019 12:20 PM

IATA: Africa and Middle East RPK growth dips in Jul-2019 following improvement in Jun-2019

IATA, in its Sep-2019 Africa and Middle East regional briefing, reported (30-Sep-2019) regional RPK growth of 4% year-on-year for Africa and 1.3% for the Middle East in Jul-2019, with growth rates falling back towards levels observed in May-2019 following a short lived improvement in Jun-2019. IATA stated the "sharp unwind" at the regional level was evident on the majority of key international routes. Growth remains weak for the Middle East-Africa, Middle East-Asia and Middle East-North America markets, while with Africa-Europe and Middle East-Europe markets continue to outperform. African load factor decreased year-on-year but picked up compared to Jun-2019, while Middle East airlines achieved "robust" load factor in Jul-2019. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More