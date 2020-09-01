1-Sep-2020 1:53 PM
IATA: Africa and Middle East post limited traffic improvement in Jun-2020
IATA, in its Aug-2020 Africa and Middle East regional briefing, reported (31-Aug-2020) carriers in Africa and the Middle East posted the weakest RPK outcome of all regions in Jun-2020, with Africa down 96.5% year-on-year and the Middle East down 95.5%. All key international routes recorded sharp contractions during this period, with very limited improvement from the low point in Apr-2020. Routes such as Middle East-Asia and Africa-Middle East all posted contractions of more than 90%. It is expected that recovery in overall demand will be primarily dependant on the speed with which international volumes return. [more - original PR]