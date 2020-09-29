IATA: Africa & Middle East regions seeing weakest recovery in Jul-2020

IATA, via its Middle East & Africa regional briefing for Sep-2020, reported (28-Sep-2020) airlines based in Africa and the Middle East recorded the weakest outcome of all regions in Jul-2020, with Middle East RPKs down 93.7% year-on-year and African RPKs down 92.5%. IATA stated that since the domestic markets within the region are generally relatively smaller than in other regions, the rebound in overall air passenger demand will largely depend mostly on how quickly international volumes start to recover. International demand remains weak so far, with passenger volumes contracting by more than 90% annually on all of the key routes. [more - original PR]