IATA, AFRAA and AFCAC launch three year safety project for African airlines

IATA, the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) launched (13-Nov-2020) a three year safety project to provide technical support to air operators in states that are parties to the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) programme. The initiative is supported by African Development Bank grant funding provided to AFCAC. The project will identify eligible airlines, conduct gap analyses and recommend corrective actions to prepare carriers for IOSA or IATA Standard Safety Assessment (ISSA) evaluation. Airline personnel also will receive quality and safety management systems training and IATA, AFRAA and AFCAC will host workshops and training sessions in Nairobi, Johannesburg and Dakar. IATA regional VP for Africa and the Middle East Muhammad Ali Albakri stated: "This project will not only bolster safety standards in line with the Abuja Declaration on Safety in Africa. It will also help operationalise the SAATM and reinforce the development of sustainable commercial air transport in Africa". The 2012 Abuja Declaration stipulates that all African airlines attain IOSA or ISAA certification by the end of 2022.