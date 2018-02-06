IATA: Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila are Asia Pacific's top infrastructure concerns

IATA called (05-Feb-2018) for urgent attention to address aviation infrastructure challenges, in order to "secure the industry's future". IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac noted that in "many key paces", infrastructure development is not keeping pace with growth and there are "worrying trends which are increasing costs". According to Mr de Juniac, the "correct regulatory framework" to balance the interests investor and the public has not yet been reached and the "optimism supporting strong aircraft orders will mean nothing if we don't have the capability to manage traffic in the air and at airports". In the Asia Pacific region, Mr de Juniac singled out Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila as his top concerns due to a lack of capacity. [more - original PR]