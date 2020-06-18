IATA, ACI Asia-Pacific and ICAO urge Middle East governments to implement ICAO global guidance

IATA, ACI Asia-Pacific and ICAO Middle East urged (16-Jun-2020) the governments in the Middle East region to rapidly implement ICAO's global guidelines for restoring air connectivity to ensure the safe and harmonised restart of aviation in the region. The ICAO guidance proposes a phased approach to restarting aviation and identifies a set of generally applicable risk based measures which, in line with recommendations and guidance from public health authorities, will mitigate the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus during the travel process. Measures include:

Physical distancing to the extent feasible and implementation of adequate risk based measures where distancing is not feasible, for example in aircraft cabins;

Wearing of face coverings and masks by passengers and aviation workers;

Routine sanitation and disinfection of all areas with potential for human contact and transmission;

Health screening, which could include pre and post flight self declarations, as well as temperature screening and visual observation, conducted by health professionals;

Contact tracing for passengers and aviation employees: Updated contact information should be requested as part of the health self declaration, and interaction between passengers and governments should be made directly though government portals;

Passenger health declaration forms, including self declarations in line with the recommendations of relevant health authorities. Electronic tools should be encouraged to avoid paper;

Testing: If and when real time, rapid and reliable testing becomes available.

The organisations are also urging states to identify every opportunity where travel restrictions could be lifted, through bilateral or multilateral arrangements among countries, as soon as the epidemiological situation allows. [more - original PR]