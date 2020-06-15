IATA, ACI and A4E urge EU and associated states to lift travel restrictions
IATA, ACI Europe and Airlines for Europe (A4E) welcomed (12-Jun-2020) the European Commission's (EC) call for the complete lifting of remaining intra-EU travel restrictions, including quarantines, on 15-Jun-2020. The associations also welcomed the EC's proposed approach for phasing out restrictions on travel to and from other countries from 01-Jul-2020. The associations urged all EU and associated states to follow through on the EC's advice. ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec commented: "It is essential that governments play ball and now fully lift the remaining restrictions to intra-Europe travel". A4E MD Thomas Reynaert added: "These welcome developments also shine a light on the need for the UK to urgently reconsider its stance regarding the current blanket quarantine". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]