IATA: 51 airlines now enrolled and trialling Travel Pass app

IATA reported (23-Sep-2021) 51 airlines globally are now enrolled with and are trialling the IATA Travel Pass application. IATA director, airport, passenger, cargo and security products Frédéric Leger reported the challenge for IATA with the application is "managing the travel requirement regulations", given the shifting regulatory landscape COVID-19 creates. Updates for the Travel Pass app have increased from roughly 50 times a week to more than 200 times per week, and peaked at more than 200 updates in a single day due to COVID-19 regulation changes. [more - original PR]