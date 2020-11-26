Become a CAPA Member
26-Nov-2020

IATA: 3Q2020 airline results did not show much improvement over 2Q2020

IATA, via its Airlines Financial Monitor for Oct-2020, reported (25-Nov-2020) the following key highlights:

  • 2Q2020 was the peak of the financial hit to airlines, but 3Q2020 results did not show much improvement. Airlines continue to suffer from subdued travel demand and COVID-19 related travel restrictions. Airlines are expected to burn through cash for some time due to the soft revenue outlook and inflexible cost base with high fixed costs;
  • The global airline share price index was stable in Oct-2020 ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine news in Nov-2020. Resurgence of COVID-19 cases and new travel restrictions affected European airline shares most;
  • Oil and jet fuel prices ticked up in Nov-2020 on the back of vaccine news and announcements about supply cuts by main producers. However, the outlook for global oil demand remains fragile since the resurgence of COVID-19 cases suppresses near term demand;
  • The recovery in demand continued for both passenger and cargo markets in Sep-2020. However, passenger volumes are pressured by renewed COVID-19 outbreaks, while air cargo drivers remained strong. The lack of air cargo capacity also means that cargo load factors remain close to record high values. [more - original PR]

