21-Sep-2020 11:05 AM
IATA: 2Q2020 was worst quarterly financial performance for airline industry
IATA released (18-Sep-2020) its Airlines Financial Monitor for Jul/Aug-2020. Key highlights include:
- 2Q2020 financial data confirmed the airline industry had its worst quarterly financial performance. Although airlines took steps to limit their losses by taking cost cutting measures and focusing on cargo business as an additional source of revenue, operating losses increased sharply resulting in a substantial drain on cash;
- The world airlines share price index rose in Aug-2020, but is still over 40% down on the year so far. Its monthly performance outpaced wider equity markets for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic amidst positive news related to quick COVID-19 testing and vaccine development;
- Oil and jet fuel prices prices rebounded recently with the supply disruptions, but the outlook for global oil demand is still fragile indicating the recent rally in prices could be temporary. Fuel prices are still substantially lower than in 2019;
- Both passenger and cargo demand continued their gradual recovery in Aug-2020. However, the pace of recovery in passenger demand lagged the rise in seat capacity, likely increasing cash burn of airlines. Restarting the network in response to weak and varying travel demand patterns continues to be a challenge for airlines. [more - original PR]