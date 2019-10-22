22-Oct-2019 8:36 AM
IATA: 2Q2019 industry profit matches 2Q2018, but masks widening regional variations
IATA released (18-Oct-2019) its Sep-2019 Airlines Financial Monitor, reporting the following key highlights:
- Final 2Q2019 airline financial data shows industry wide profitability was steady compared to 2Q2018, but this masks significant regional differences. North American airlines continued to outperform the overall industry result, with the operating margin improving further. In contrast, margins weakened both in Europe and Asia Pacific compared to 2Q2018;
- The global airline share price index rose 3.6% in Sep-2019, outpacing global equities (+2.0%). The year to date performance of the global airline index turned positive in Sep-2019 (+2.1%) but is still lagging the overall global equity market (+14.1% year-to-date);
- Global passenger yields moved a little higher in Sep-2019, with the support of both the economy and premium cabin. Cost pressures from fuel prices in Sep-2019 proved to be temporary as expectations of weaker global growth outweighed geopolitical risks;
- In seasonally adjusted terms, air passenger demand maintained its moderate growth trend while freight demand continued to deteriorate. This divergence is also visible in passenger and freight capacity growth. [more - original PR]