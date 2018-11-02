Become a CAPA Member
2-Nov-2018 3:39 PM

IATA: 2Q2018 financial data confirms decline in performance in Africa and Middle East

IATA, in its Oct-2018 Africa and Middle East regional briefing, reported (30-Oct-2018) 2Q2018 financial data confirms a year-on-year "decline in industry and regional performance". EBIT margin for Africa and the Middle East decreased from 6.4% in 2Q2017 to 0.9% in 2Q2018. Passenger yield developments for the region's key markets were "mixed". Yield increased 3% for 'Africa-North America' and 12% for 'Middle East-North America' and yields also grew 3% for the 'within Africa' and 7% for the 'within Middle East' markets. [more - original PR]

