18-Oct-2018 9:36 AM
IATA: 2Q2018 financial data confirms decline in airline profitability
IATA published (17-Oct-2018) its Airlines Financial Monitor for Sep-2018. Key points include:
- 2Q2018 airline financial data confirms a year-on-year decline in airline profitability. Industry-wide cash flows have improved compared to the prior period, but there are considerable regional differences;
- Global airline share prices eased lower in Sep-2018, despite a 1.0% gain in the North American sub-index and a small gain in global equities overall. Over the past year, North American airline shares continue to outperform the wider equities market;
- Oil and jet fuel prices both moved "solidly higher" in Sep-2018, driven mainly by supply concerns. Oil prices have risen by around 40% over the past year and jet fuel prices averaged more than USD90 per barrel in Sep-2018;
- Global (total) passenger yields (base fare only) have moved a little higher in recent months, with premium cabin yields continuing to show more resilience than those of the economy cabin and helping to offset some of the impact of rising input prices;
- Passenger demand remained solid into the peak northern hemisphere summer period. Although freight demand has recently eased to a modest pace, yields appear to be holding up. [more - original PR]