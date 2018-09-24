IATA: 2Q2018 data shows airline margins are coming under increasing pressure

IATA reported (21-Sep-2018) airline industry EBIT margin peaked in early 2016 and after retracing some of the increase in 2Q2016 was "relatively stable for almost two years". 2Q2018 airline financial results shows a "sizeable deterioration" in EBIT margin data. IATA noted the increase in unit costs is now again outpacing the growth of unit revenues, delivering the lower margin outcome. Looking ahead, increasing late-cycle inflation pressures in the wider economic environment mean that dealing with rising costs will remain a major challenge for airlines and the broader air transport industry. [more - original PR]