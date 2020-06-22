Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Jun-2020 11:43 AM

IATA: 2444 aircraft rejoin in-service fleet in May-2020

IATA, via its Airlines Financial Monitor for Apr/May-2020, reported (19-Jun-2020) an additional 2444 aircraft rejoined the in-service fleet in May-2020 as carriers began to return aircraft to service with the relaxation of lockdown measures. Seat capacity increased 25% compared to Apr-2020, however remained 49% below the level of May-2019. 16 new aircraft were delivered in May-2020, with carriers postponing or cancelling future deliveries in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Airlines are expected to remain cautious regarding capacity increases. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More