IATA: 2444 aircraft rejoin in-service fleet in May-2020

IATA, via its Airlines Financial Monitor for Apr/May-2020, reported (19-Jun-2020) an additional 2444 aircraft rejoined the in-service fleet in May-2020 as carriers began to return aircraft to service with the relaxation of lockdown measures. Seat capacity increased 25% compared to Apr-2020, however remained 49% below the level of May-2019. 16 new aircraft were delivered in May-2020, with carriers postponing or cancelling future deliveries in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Airlines are expected to remain cautious regarding capacity increases. [more - original PR]