IATA: 2021 financial performance will see a 'significant turn for the better'

IATA forecast (24-Nov-2020) airline financial performance will "see a significant turn for the better in 2021", even if "historically deep losses prevail". The industry is expected to report a USD38.7 billion loss in 2021, a loss second only to 2020 performance. Key 2021 outlook highlights for the passenger segment include:

Based on an assumption that there is some opening of borders by mid 2021, either through testing or growing availability of a vaccine, overall revenues are expected to grow to USD459 billion. This would be a USD131 billion improvement on 2020, but still 45% below the USD838 billion achieved in 2019;

By the end of 2021, stronger revenues will improve the situation, but 1H2021 "still looks extremely challenging";

Costs are only expected to rise by USD61 billion, delivering overall improved financial performance;

Passenger numbers are expected to grow to 2.8 billion in 2021. This would be one billion more travellers than in 2020, but still 1.7 billion travellers short of 2019 performance;

Passenger yields are expected to be flat and load factor is expected to improve to 72.7%, an improvement on the 65.5% expected for 2020, but still well below the 82.5% achieved in 2019;

Airlines will lose USD13.78 for each passenger carried. more - original PR]