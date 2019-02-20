20-Feb-2019 8:20 AM
IATA: 2019 'will be an important test for the sustainability of airline profitability'
IATA released (19-Feb-2019) its Airlines Financial Monitor for Jan-2019. Key points include:
- Financial markets continue to be uncertain about the prospects for airline earnings, following the fall in oil prices. Airline share prices have swung both up and down in recent months. During Jan-2019 airline share prices moved up in line with the market;
- Financial performance started to show signs of improvement in first releases of 4Q2018 data. US airlines experienced a much slower decline in operating margins, with a fall of 0.8% in the year to 4Q2018, compared to falls of almost 3% in 2Q2018 and 3Q2018;
- Crude oil and jet fuel prices have been volatile recently. Crude prices are around USD66 per barrel, about 24% higher than in the beginning 2019. Jet fuel prices are around USD82 per barrel, with current prices are still well below their peak seen in early Oct-2018 (USD85 per barrel of crude oil and USD99 per barrel for jet fuel. Investors are uncertain whether that is good or bad for airline earnings. 2019 will be an important test for the sustainability of airline profitability;
- There was a modest rise in base fare yields in Jan-2019, but the trend has been downwards. Premium segment yields have trended upwards as airlines were able to partly recover rising fuel costs in this less price-sensitive segment of the market. Ancillaries have been another mechanism for cost recovery. Guidance on yields for 1Q2019 was positive, at least in the US;
- One development adding to investor uncertainty about earnings sustainability is the peaking of load factors in early 2018. Load factors and aircraft utilization have improved substantially and made a major contribution to the improvement in profitability. As demand and traffic slowed last year, both passenger and freight load factors started to fall. [more - original PR]