8-Mar-2019 11:44 AM

IATA: 2019 starts on positive note, but market signals are mixed

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated (07-Mar-2019) 2019 "started on a positive note" for the global aviation industry with "healthy" passenger demand growth of 6.5% year-on-year, which is in line with the 10 year trend line. However, Mr de Juniac warned that "market signals are mixed, with indications of weakening business confidence in developed economies and a more nuanced picture across the developing world". [more - original PR]

