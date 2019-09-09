IATA: 2019 peak travel season starts slowly, but airlines achieve new load factor record

IATA reported (06-Sep-2019) slowing global passenger demand growth for Jul-2019, with total RPKs up 3.6% year-on-year, down from 5.1% in Jun-2019. All regions posted traffic increases, with Asia Pacific the strongest and Middle East the weakest. Monthly ASKs increased 3.2% and load factor rose 0.3ppt to 85.7%, which is a new high for any month. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said the Jul-2019 traffic performance "marked a soft start to the peak passenger demand season" with tariffs, trade wars, and uncertainty over Brexit all contributing. Mr de Juniac also noted there was a "trend of moderate capacity increases is helping to achieve record load factors". [more - original PR]