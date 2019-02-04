IATA: 2019 cargo growth forecast 'looking rather optimistic' due to 'world trade problems'

IATA reported (01-Feb-2019) global FTKs "abruptly stopped growing" in 4Q2018. The association said air cargo grew strongly from late 2016 as shippers looked to rapidly restock inventories in response to the strength of the economic upturn. Air cargo volumes then "slowed sharply" in 2018, when the inventory restocking cycle reached its end. As a result, air cargo began to lose share of world trade. In 4Q2018, overall world trade stopped growing, which IATA said reflects "border frictions" rather than weaker demand. The association said "populist political pressures" have damaged cross border trade and supply chains and stated: "Unless these wider world trade problems are resolved our forecast for 3.7% FTK growth this year is now looking rather optimistic". [more - original PR]