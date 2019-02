IATA stated (08-Feb-2019) global GDP growth is expected to slow in 2019, but "not by much in mainstream forecasts". According to the association, if the historical GDP to air travel multiplier is at its 20 year median rate of 2:1, this implies 2019 RPK growth of around 6%. Global air travel grew at 6.5% in 2018, while global GDP grew at 3.1%. [more - original PR]