IATA 2017 Global Passenger Survey finds Latin Americans most satisfied with air travel experience

IATA released (Dec-2017) findings of its 2017 Global Passenger Survey. Key highlights include:
- Satisfaction level with last air travel experience:
- Latin America: 59%;
- North Asia: 56%;
- North America: 56%;
- Europe: 52%;
- Middle East: 47%;
- Asia Pacific: 47%;
- Africa: 40%.
- Digitalisation:
- 74% of passengers used an electronic boarding pass on a smartphone in past 12 months;
- 64% chose biometric identification as their preferred travelling token;
- 49% of passengers prefer self-bag drop (46% in 2016);
- Preferred ways to board the aircraft:
- 72% passengers prefer self-boarding;
- 33% would replace boarding token with biometric recognition.
- Value of time:
- The maximum acceptable bag drop time is three minutes (78%);
- The maximum acceptable queuing time at immigration is 10 minutes (74%);
- Top three areas which would improve a boarding experience:
- An efficient queuing process (67%);
- Availability of automated boarding gates (38%);
- Addressing issues around excess carry-on luggage (37%).
- Well informed passenger:
- Preferred options for receiving notifications:
- SMS (42%);
- Email (26%);
- Smartphone app (28%);
- Top three services to improve travel disruption experience:
- Real time information shared with passengers (63%);
- Flight rebooking (53%);
- Hotel accommodation (42%);
- Preferred options for receiving notifications:
- Inflight experience:
- Almost as many passengers want to watch digital content on their own devices (42%) as on seatback devices (45%);
- Top three onboard WiFi usage preferences:
- Browse the internet (73%);
- Send/receive emails (62%);
- Instant messaging (62%). [more - original PR]