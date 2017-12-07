Loading
7-Dec-2017

IATA 2017 Global Passenger Survey finds Latin Americans most satisfied with air travel experience

IATA released (Dec-2017) findings of its 2017 Global Passenger Survey. Key highlights include:

  • Satisfaction level with last air travel experience:
  • Digitalisation:
    • 74% of passengers used an electronic boarding pass on a smartphone in past 12 months;
    • 64% chose biometric identification as their preferred travelling token;
    • 49% of passengers prefer self-bag drop (46% in 2016);
    • Preferred ways to board the aircraft:
      • 72% passengers prefer self-boarding;
      • 33% would replace boarding token with biometric recognition.
  • Value of time:
    • The maximum acceptable bag drop time is three minutes (78%);
    • The maximum acceptable queuing time at immigration is 10 minutes (74%);
    • Top three areas which would improve a boarding experience:
      • An efficient queuing process (67%);
      • Availability of automated boarding gates (38%);
      • Addressing issues around excess carry-on luggage (37%).
  • Well informed passenger:
    • Preferred options for receiving notifications:
      • SMS (42%);
      • Email (26%);
      • Smartphone app (28%);
    • Top three services to improve travel disruption experience:
      • Real time information shared with passengers (63%);
      • Flight rebooking (53%);
      • Hotel accommodation (42%);
  • Inflight experience:
    • Almost as many passengers want to watch digital content on their own devices (42%) as on seatback devices (45%);
    • Top three onboard WiFi usage preferences:
      • Browse the internet (73%);
      • Send/receive emails (62%);
      • Instant messaging (62%). [more - original PR]

