IATA: 2017 global airfreight growth the strongest since 2010

IATA reported (31-Jan-2018) global FTKs increased 9% year-on-year in 2017, more than double the 3.6% growth in 2016 and the strongest growth since 2010. All regions reported an increase in demand. Airfreight demand grew at twice the pace of world trade expansion (4.3%), a result of strong global demand for manufacturing exports as companies moved to restock inventories quickly. AFTKs increased 3% in 2017, the slowest growth since 2012. IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac also reported improvement in load factor, yield and revenue and stated: "Air cargo is still a very tough and competitive business, but the developments in 2017 were the most positive that we have seen in a very long time". Mr de Juniac added: "The outlook for air freight in 2018 is optimistic. Consumer confidence is buoyant. And we see growing strength in international e-commerce and the transport of time- and temperature-sensitive goods such as pharmaceuticals. Overall the pace of growth is expected to slow from the exceptional 9.0% of this year. But we still expect a very healthy 4.5% expansion of demand in 2018. Challenges remain, including the need for industry-wide evolution to more efficient processes". IATA noted the following regional details:

Africa: Recorded the fastest growth rate of all regions in 2017, marking only the second time African airlines have topped the global demand growth chart since 1990. Demand was boosted by very strong growth in Africa-Asia trade, which increased by more than 64% in the first 11 months of 2017;

Asia Pacific: Strong performance in 2017 largely reflected ongoing demand for exports from the region's major exporters China and Japan , which was driven in part by a pick up in economic activity in Europe and continued solid performance from the US . This is expected to support demand into 2018;

and , which was driven in part by a pick up in economic activity in Europe and continued solid performance from the . This is expected to support demand into 2018; Europe: Recorded the second largest growth of all regions in 2017, after Africa. This is consistent with European manufacturers' export orders growing at the fastest pace on record, which is expected to support demand into 2018;

Latin America: Recorded the first increase in annual demand in two years. The pick up in demand parallels signs of economic recovery in the region's largest economy, Brazil . Seasonally adjusted international freight volumes are now back to levels seen at the end of 2014;

. Seasonally adjusted international freight volumes are now back to levels seen at the end of 2014; Middle East: Recorded the third fastest growth of all regions, but did not see the strong upward demand of other regions in 1H2017. Middle Eastern carriers' share of global demand dropped for the first time in 18 years;

North America: The strength of the US economy and US dollar improved the inbound freight market in recent years. The recently agreed US tax reform bill may help to support freight volumes in the period ahead although this may be offset by the recent weakening in the dollar. [more - original PR]