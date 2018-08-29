Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Aug-2018 12:17 PM

IATA: 1H2018 nearly matches 2017 for airline industry accidents

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac reported (28-Aug-2018) that through 1H2018 the airline industry has "nearly matched our total of fatal accidents for the full year of 2017, and the death toll from those accidents is significantly higher". 2017 was a "was a very good year for safety" according to Mr de Juniac, with no fatal accidents involving jet passenger flights for the second time in three years. Mr de Juniac noted the fluctuations in the year-to-year performance are to be expected and that the accident rate is so low that any event will create a spike and the long-term trend "shows accidents are going down". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More