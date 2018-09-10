IATA: 10 of past 12 months saw record airline industry load factors

IATA reported (07-Sep-2018) airline industry average load factor reached record monthly highs in 10 of the past 12 months. During the Jul-2018 peak period, the average industry load factor reached an all time record of 85.2%, 0.6ppts higher than in 2017, and 16.6ppts higher than the lowest July outcome, in 1993. At a regional level, European airlines achieved 89.0% load factor in July-2018. IATA reported the upward trend in load factor was a necessary response by airlines to offset a simultaneous increase in the load factor required to reach financial breakeven. According to the association, given the current upward pressure on breakeven load factors from increasing input costs, notably fuel, maintaining high levels of achieved load factors will be crucial for airlines to keep delivering solid profits and good returns for investors. [more - original PR]