29-Oct-2019 3:57 PM
IASC issues determination for Tokyo Haneda slots, with allocations to Qantas and Virgin
Australia's International Air Services Commission determined (29-Oct-2019) allocating to Qantas Airways one daily frequency in each direction operating passenger services on the Japan route to service Tokyo Haneda. IASC further determined allocation to Virgin Australia International Airlines one daily frequency in each direction to operate passenger services on the Australia-Japan route to service Tokyo Haneda. Virgin Australia's capacity may be used by Virgin Australia for the provision of codeshare services on the Australia-Japan route with All Nippon Airways, subject to certain conditions. Both determinations are valid for five years from 28-Oct-2019. [more - original PR]