13-Jun-2019 9:49 AM
IASC approves Qantas unrestricted capacity to South Korea
Australia's International Air Services Commission (IASC) permitted (11-Jun-2019) Qantas unrestricted capacity to South Korea. The determination is subjected to the following conditions:
- Determination is effective 11-Jun-2019 and valid for 99 years, to be fully utilised no later than 31-Mar-2020;
- Capacity may be used by Qantas to provide joint services with any wholly-owned subsidiary and by any wholly-owned subsidiary of the Qantas Group to provide joint services with Qantas;
- Jetstar is permitted to utilise capacity to offer codeshare service with Jeju Air in a codeshare agreement between the two airlines;
- Qantas must apply to the IASC if there are any variations in the codeshare agreement;
- Passengers are informed of the carrier operating the service;
- Changes in relation to the ownership and control of Qantas and its wholly-owned subsidiary are permitted except to the extent that any change results in the designation of the airline as an Australian carrier under the Australia-Korea air services arrangements being withdrawn or has the effect that another Australian carrier.