Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Jun-2019 9:49 AM

IASC approves Qantas unrestricted capacity to South Korea

Australia's International Air Services Commission (IASC) permitted (11-Jun-2019) Qantas unrestricted capacity to South Korea. The determination is subjected to the following conditions:

  • Determination is effective 11-Jun-2019 and valid for 99 years, to be fully utilised no later than 31-Mar-2020;
  • Capacity may be used by Qantas to provide joint services with any wholly-owned subsidiary and by any wholly-owned subsidiary of the Qantas Group to provide joint services with Qantas;
  • Jetstar is permitted to utilise capacity to offer codeshare service with Jeju Air in a codeshare agreement between the two airlines;
  • Qantas must apply to the IASC if there are any variations in the codeshare agreement;
  • Passengers are informed of the carrier operating the service;
  • Changes in relation to the ownership and control of Qantas and its wholly-owned subsidiary are permitted except to the extent that any change results in the designation of the airline as an Australian carrier under the Australia-Korea air services arrangements being withdrawn or has the effect that another Australian carrier.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More