IAM outraged over C Series countervailing decision, labels Boeing actions as 'predatory'

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) stated (27-Sep-2017) its is "outraged" at the US Department of Commerce decision to impose a 220% countervailing duty on US imports of the Bombardier C Series aircraft. IAM Canadian general VP Stan Pickthall said the decision is "absolutely wrong-headed and protectionist" and Boeing launched action earlier "over a contract that they did not bid on, in a market where they do not even compete". Mr Pickthall added that this is "about a giant corporation seeking to eliminate competitors and build a monopoly in the aerospace industry." Mr Pickthall concluded that IAM members look forward to the next phase of this process, expecting a better conclusion from the US International Trade Commission, which is due to rule in spring 2018. [more - original PR]