Bedek Aviation and Tianjin Aircraft Engineering announce 737NG freighter conversion programme

Bedek Aviation Group and Tianjin Aircraft Engineering announced (22-Jun-2017) a partnership agreement to develop a Boeing 737NG passenger to freighter conversion programme. The parties expect the partnership to be "up and running quickly" to certify and deliver the first converted 737-700 to the launch customer. Development of a 737-800 conversion programme is underway. Bedek aims to be one of the first 737NG conversion suppliers to reach the market with a certified supplemental type certificate (STC), "If the project progresses according to schedule". Bedek Aviation Group EVP and GM Yosi Melamed said: "The 737NG is the future 'feedstock' of the narrow body freighters and we expect to be one of the first suppliers with an STC and a high-quality solution for the 737-800 that meets the growing market needs". [more - original PR]