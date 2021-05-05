Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-May-2021 6:26 AM

IAI, Incheon Airport & Sharp Technics partner on Boeing 777 conversion facility in South Korea

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) reported (04-May-2021) its Aviation Group signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Incheon International Airport and Sharp Technics to establish a passenger 2 cargo (P2F) conversion site in South Korea. The facility will specialize in converting Boeing 777-ERSF aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration. Within the framework of the agreement, IAI will convert six 777-300ERs and 777-200LRs p/a, starting in 2024. IAI reported its Aviation Group is "working around the clock" to prototype the B777 P2F conversion and is expected to conclude the licensing process during 2023. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More