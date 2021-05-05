5-May-2021 6:26 AM
IAI, Incheon Airport & Sharp Technics partner on Boeing 777 conversion facility in South Korea
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) reported (04-May-2021) its Aviation Group signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Incheon International Airport and Sharp Technics to establish a passenger 2 cargo (P2F) conversion site in South Korea. The facility will specialize in converting Boeing 777-ERSF aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration. Within the framework of the agreement, IAI will convert six 777-300ERs and 777-200LRs p/a, starting in 2024. IAI reported its Aviation Group is "working around the clock" to prototype the B777 P2F conversion and is expected to conclude the licensing process during 2023. [more - original PR]