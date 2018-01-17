IAG still in discussions for NIKI, hoping for prompt sale completion

IAG commented (16-Jan-2018) on the opening of NIKI insolvency proceedings in Austria. IAG stated both the group and subsidiary Vueling "have been in discussions with both the Austrian and German administrators and continue to follow developments closely". IAG remains interested in NIKI and is "looking forward to the new process being completed promptly". IAG "remains hopeful that Vueling can continue with its acquisition and safeguard up to 740 former NIKI jobs in Austria and Germany and provide airline customers in Austria, Germany and Switzerland with a greater choice of flights". [more - original PR]