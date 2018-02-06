IAG reports highest January pax since 2010 in Jan-2018

IAG reported (05-Feb-2018) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 7.2 million, +7.5% year-on-year;
- Europe: 3.6 million, +8.3%;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 1.7 million, +14.0%;
- North America: 751,000, -1.1%;
- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: 513,000, +4.3%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 429,000, +3.3%;
- Asia Pacific: 178,000, -6.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 78.4%, +0.2ppt;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 86.3%, +1.5ppts;
- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: 81.2%, +1.1ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 81.2%, -3.4ppts;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 77.9%, +2.0ppts;
- North America: 74.5%, -0.8ppt;
- Europe: 74.2%, +1.4ppts;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): -0.6%.
According to the CAPA Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked IAG's highest January passenger traffic since 2010. [more - original PR]