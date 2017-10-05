IAG pax up 3% to 9.9m in Sep-2017

IAG reported (04-Oct-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Passengers: 9.9 million, +2.5% year-on-year;
- Europe: 5.5 million, +1.7%;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 2.3 million, +3.9%;
- North America: 1.0 million, +2.1%;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 506,000, +4.3%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 409,000, +3.5%;
- Asia Pacific: 193,000, +2.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.6%, +1.5ppts;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 87.5%, +3.1ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 87.1%, +3.7ppts;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 86.7%, +1.9ppts;
- Europe: 85.4%, +2.4ppts;
- North America: 85.4%, -0.5ppt;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 82.9%, +1.1ppts;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): +8.7%. [more - original PR]