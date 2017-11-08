IAG pax up 5% to 9.3m in Oct-2017

IAG reported (07-Nov-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Oct-2017:
- Passengers: 9.3 million, +5.2% year-on-year;
- Europe: 5.0 million, +2.8%;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 2.2 million, +12.2%;
- North America: 1.0 million, +3.5%;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 481,000, +6.9%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 416,000, +4.8%;
- Asia Pacific: 195,000, +1.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.4%, +1.4ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 85.1%, +3.0ppts;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 84.8%, +2.1ppts;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 84.7%, +0.1ppt;
- North America: 83.9%, +0.2ppt;
- Europe: 83.1%, +2.5ppts;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 79.0%, +0.6ppt;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): +4.6%. [more - original PR]