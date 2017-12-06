IAG pax up 8% to 7.8m in Nov-2017

IAG reported (05-Dec-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Nov-2017:
- Passengers: 7.8 million, +7.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 2.0 million, +9.6%;
- Europe: 3.9 million, +7.0%;
- North America: 880,000, +5.3%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 386,000, +4.9%;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 495,000, +12.8%;
- Asia Pacific: 181,000, +1.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.7%, +1.8ppts;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 82.1%, +0.9ppts;
- Europe: 78.6%, +1.8ppts;
- North America: 81.7%, +1.1ppts;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 80.9%, +0.9ppts;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 79.6%, +3.2ppts;
- Asia Pacific: 82.5%, +2.9ppts;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): +9.7%. [more - original PR]