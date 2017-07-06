Loading
6-Jul-2017 10:02 AM

IAG pax up 3% to 9.8m in Jun-2017

IAG reported (05-Jul-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

  • Passengers: 9.8 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.3%, +0.3ppt;
    • North America: 87.3%, -0.1ppt;
    • Asia Pacific: 86.4%, +1.6ppts;
    • Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 85.2%, +1.8ppts;
    • Latin America and Caribbean: 84.6%, +0.6ppt;
    • Europe: 83.3%, +0.6ppt;
    • Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 76.6%, -1.5ppts;
  • Cargo traffic (FTKs): +11.7%. [more - original PR]