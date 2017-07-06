6-Jul-2017 10:02 AM
IAG pax up 3% to 9.8m in Jun-2017
IAG reported (05-Jul-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 9.8 million, +3.2% year-on-year;
- Europe: 5.4 million, +1.0%;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 2.3 million, +7.4%;
- North America: 1.1 million, +4.2%;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 432,000, +7.7%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 401,000, +2.6%;
- Asia Pacific: 192,000, +0.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.3%, +0.3ppt;
- North America: 87.3%, -0.1ppt;
- Asia Pacific: 86.4%, +1.6ppts;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 85.2%, +1.8ppts;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 84.6%, +0.6ppt;
- Europe: 83.3%, +0.6ppt;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 76.6%, -1.5ppts;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): +11.7%.