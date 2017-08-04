IAG pax up 1% to 10.7m in Jul-2017

IAG reported (03-Aug-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Jul-2017:
- Passengers: 10.7 million, +0.9% year-on-year;
- Europe: 6.1 million, -0.8%;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 2.4 million, +5.0%;
- North America: 1.1 million, +1.6%;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 522,000, +5.0%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 443,000, -0.9%;
- Asia Pacific: 204,000, -3.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.4%, -0.4ppt;
- Asia Pacific: 88.5%, -1.1ppts;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 87.8%, +2.0ppts;
- Europe: 87.5%, +1.1ppts;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 86.7%, -1.6ppts;
- Africa, Middle East and S.Asia: 85.0%, +0.9ppt;
- North America: 84.8%, -2.0ppts;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): +6.7%. [more - original PR]