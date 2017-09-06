IAG pax up 1% to 10.7m in Aug-2017

IAG reported (05-Sep-2017) the following consolidated traffic highlights for Aug-2017:
- Passengers: 10.7 million, +0.7% year-on-year;
- Europe: 6.1 million, -0.8%;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 2.3 million, +3.7%;
- North America: 1.1 million, +2.5%;
- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: 557,000, +4.3%;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 444,000, +1.4%;
- Asia Pacific: 194,000, -4.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.5%, +0.6ppt;
- Domestic (UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy): 87.3%, +2.6ppts;
- Europe: 87.3%, +2.1ppts;
- North America: 86.9%, stable;
- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: 86.0%, +0.7ppt;
- Latin America and Caribbean: 85.6%, -0.3ppt;
- Asia Pacific: 84.5%, -1.8ppts;
- Cargo traffic (FTKs): +7.6%. [more - original PR]