IAG, Ryanair, easyJet and Wizz Air formalise complaints to EU regarding French ATC strikes

IAG, Ryanair, easyJet and Wizz Air submitted (24-Jul-2018) complaints to the European Commission against France as its ATC strikes "restrict the fundamental principle of freedom of movement within the EU". The airlines are not questioning the right to strike but believe France is breaking EU law by not enabling air services over the country during strikes. "Passengers on overflights are being denied their fundamental freedom to travel between member states not affected by strike action", the airlines argue. IAG CEO Willie Walsh said: "The right to strike needs to be balanced against freedom of movement... Passengers on routes that overfly France, especially the large airspace that covers Marseille and the Mediterranean, are also subject to delays and massive disruptions". [more - original PR]