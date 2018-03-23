IAG responds to Transport Select Committee’s report into London Heathrow Airport expansion

International Airlines Group (IAG) welcomed (23-Mar-2018) the Transport Select Committee's report into London Heathrow Airport's expansion and "its focus on cost control". IAG CEO Willie Walsh said: "The Transport Select Committee's conclusion that airport charges must be kept at today's levels, as this is in customers' interests, is very welcome... It's critical, as recommended, that the National Policy Statement includes a detailed cost breakdown with the condition that airport charges be held flat in real terms, before Parliament votes on it". IAG also endorsed the UK CAA to "test whether the scheme is affordable before it can proceed", according to Mr Walsh. IAG agreed that the Department for Transport "should look at giving the CAA additional powers to control costs and regulate airport charges effectively". Mr Walsh concluded: "Finally, we're pleased that the Committee has acknowledged that domestic routes are based on airlines' commercial considerations. It notes that they've declined in recent years and that this won't change if airport charges increase". [more - original PR]